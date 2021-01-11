Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Blanca & Zeke
Monday, January 11, 2021 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Blanca and Zeke.
Blanca is a spayed female mixed-breed dog.
Zeke is a neutered male Retriever/Lab mix.
Both dogs are housebroken.
The pair was brought to the shelter after their owner died.
For more information on Blanca and Zeke, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
