Clarion County Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases Since Saturday; Ten New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday’s report.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,249, and the death toll remains at 51 as of 12:00 a.m. on January 11.

Neighboring Forest County has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing its total cases to 422, with a death toll of six.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 11, that there were 5,338 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,506 new cases reported Sunday, January 10 for a two-day total of 12,844 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 726,154.

Case counts today are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/11/21 – 5,338

01/10/21 – 7,506

01/09/21 – 10,045

01/08/21 – 10,178

01/07/21 – 9,698

01/06/21 – 9,474

01/05/21 – 8,818

There are 5,201 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,062 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 9, there were 103 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 10, there were 83 new deaths reported for a total of 17,853 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 69,499 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,392,246 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,567 cases among employees, for a total of 67,943 at 1,495 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,383 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,610 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 10:

– 285,671 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does not include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

