Flowers ‘n Bows to Close Permanently

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Flowers ‘n Bows in Clarion will soon be permanently closing its doors.

According to owner Cindy Etzel-Siebka, the business, which had been flourishing for many years, has taken a significant hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This business has been here 35 years,” Etzel-Siebka, told exploreClarion.com on Monday. She has owned the business for the past 12 years.

Etzel-Siebka, who is the third owner of the business, said the COVID-19 shutdowns and a steady decline in business have taken too much of a toll.

“I did what I could, but when the money’s not coming in…”

Etzel-Siebka went on to say that while she’s uncertain what her future holds, she doesn’t think she will likely consider opening another business in the future.

“As much as I’d like to say yes, I’m so discouraged from the lack of support that I don’t think that I would (reopen).”

Another contributing factor, Etzel-Siebka noted, was the sale of the building that houses Flowers ‘n Bows.

Etzel-Siebka said her landlord recently sold the building, and there is uncertainty about the new owner’s plans for its future.

“I’ve held on as long as I could, and I feel like I’m beating a dead horse. At some point, you’ve just got to make a decision, and I did.”

While Etzel-Siebka said she is “heartbroken” over the tough decision, she’s still glad for the years of business she’s had.

“I truly want to thank the people who have supported my business over all these years. I’m appreciative and very grateful.”

Etzel-Siebka has not yet decided on a final closing date. For the time being, she is accepting cash sales only on discounted inventory, and all sales are final.

