Francis C. “Cal” Bigley, age 79 of Knox, passed away Friday evening, January 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca following an extended illness.

Born March 13, 1941, in Leeper, he was a son of the late Mary Lucille Smathers and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He attended Farmington Township schools.

Cal was a ten-year veteran of the United States Navy serving his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam. During his time in the Navy, he served on three destroyers as a Machinist’s Mate.

He married the former Elaine Wakefield on October 9, 1965, and the couple recently celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Cal drove tractor trailer for Mushroom Transportation, R & H Corporation, W.H. Christie and Sons and retired from Ward Trucking.

He was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church, Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox, and The National Association of Destroyer Veterans.

Cal was a willing worker for anyone who needed help and was a driver for the Knox Area Ambulance in its early years and a board member of the Cooksburg Cemetery.

He had a vast knowledge of world geography and history and loved to share his Navy experiences. He enjoyed old movies and tv shows.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine; son, David Calvin Bigley of Knox; sister-in-law, Kathleen Klingler and her husband, Dan, of Emlenton; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Wakefield and his wife, Valerie, of Franklin, and Arthur Wakefield of Ft. Myers, Florida.

In addition to his mother, Cal was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald William “Bill” Bigley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas A. and Jeanne Wakefield.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9724 Route 338, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the church, officiating.

A graveside service will follow in the Starr Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing. A 50-person occupancy during calling hours at the funeral home should also be observed.

Online condolences may be sent to Cal’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

