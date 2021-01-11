Fundraiser Started for Local Lineman Who Was Electrocuted

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Friends and family have organized a fundraiser for a local lineman who was electrocuted on the job last week.

Branden Bauer, 29, is a former Shippenville area resident who currently resides in the DuBois area with his wife Katelyn.

He works as a lineman for United Electric in DuBois.

According to information posted to a GoFundMe campaign for Brandent, he was severely electrocuted and burned Friday, January 8, and is currently in the ICU at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Branden already had one surgery on Friday, and will undergo another surgery on Tuesday to have his left hand amputated and his right arm and hand evaluated.

According to the information posted, Branden’s vitals and legs appear to be in good condition and he has been conscious and talking. However, he still has a long road ahead to recover.

Along with the GoFundMe campaign for the family, there is also a Praying for Braden Facebook page for those who wish to offer their support and keep up with updated about Branden’s condition.

Branden is a 2009 graduate of North Clarion Junior Senior High School.

