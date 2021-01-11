Hearing for Man Accused of Assaulting Woman at Clarion Borough Gathering Set for Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a man who allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman during a gathering in Clarion Borough in October.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Killian Gene Kettering, of Sharon, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in October of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:50 p.m. on October 17, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for a report of a female victim who had been assaulted.

At the scene, police spoke with the victim, who reported that she and her boyfriend were invited to a friend’s residence on Wilson Avenue for a small gathering, and while they were at the gathering, Sydney Neiswonger kept attempting to have an altercation with her.

The victim told police she didn’t want an altercation and told Neiswonger to leave her alone. She said Neiswonger blocked the exit so she couldn’t leave, then approached her with several other individuals, including Killian Kettering and Abbigail Fischer.

According to the complaint, the victim stated Neiswonger then began yelling at her again while a known female was possibly video recording the incident, and she then told the known female to get the phone out of her face and stop recording. The known female refused, and the victim then grabbed her phone and threw it to the basement floor. The victim’s boyfriend then yelled at Neiswonger to leave her alone.

The victim told police she was then punched in the eye and shoved into the concrete wall behind her. Her boyfriend then grabbed her, picked her up, and carried her upstairs and out of the back door.

The victim reported Kettering followed them outside and began chasing them, but they got away and returned to her boyfriend’s residence. Then, she realized their cell phones were missing, and the victim returned to the residence to look for the cell phones, accompanied by several male friends.

The victim told police she was then approached again by Kettering, who “seemed to be totally out of control” and reportedly “made strange comments about his family being dead, then commented about murdering her.” The victim then found her phone and returned to her residence, according to the complaint.

Following the initial report, police contacted persons of interest in the incident for interviews.

Interview with the Victim’s Boyfriend

The complaint states the victim’s boyfriend reported that prior to the incident, the victim and Kettering were friends but had some issues a few weeks prior. He told police at the gathering, Neiswonger began yelling at the victim, saying the victim made a statement about killing her (Neiswonger). The victim’s boyfriend stepped in and told Neiswonger the victim never said that, but Neiswonger kept approaching the victim, getting closer until the victim’s boyfriend had to stand between them.

He told police the victim told Neiswonger to leave her alone, and he also yelled for Neiswonger to leave the victim alone. Then, Kettering ran to him and told him “not to talk to his friend like that” and punched him in the face. He reported he then became disoriented for a moment and then saw that the victim was being pushed and punched by Kettering, Neiswonger, Fischer, and another known woman. He told police he then went to the victim and bear-hugged her to take her upstairs, and another individual was holding Kettering back. He reported Kettering then got away and ran after them, chasing them outside and across the yard before they got away.

Interview with Kettering

Kettering told police he was the one who invited the victim to the gathering. He said that she was at the gathering for about a half-hour when she and Neiswonger got into a short verbal argument. They separated but then returned and started arguing again.

Kettering stated he attempted to defuse the situation when he saw the victim’s boyfriend grab her by the throat. He said he then grabbed the victim’s boyfriend and shoved him into a wall, and a physical altercation then began.

He told police someone grabbed him and restrained him, then walked him to the top of the steps. He also reported that while being restrained, the victim and her boyfriend both punched him in the face. He said the victim then grabbed his $1,700 necklace and ran away.

Kettering reported that he chased after the victim and her boyfriend but crashed into a piece of equipment and fell, then gave up chasing them and began looking for his necklace. He stated that sometime later, he saw the victim one street over and started yelling at her about his necklace. He also told police that once he went home, he heard Fischer’s comment about punching the victim “hard as (expletive)” for throwing another woman’s cell phone.

Interview with Neiswonger

According to the complaint, Neiswonger told police that she initially approached the victim to verbally confront her about a previous altercation. She stated she walked away from the victim, then returned to address her again, and reported the victim’s boyfriend then put his hands around her neck and pushed her back. She told police the victim then threw another woman’s cell phone to the ground, and Kettering shoved the victim’s boyfriend off of her, in her defense.

Interview with Known Female

The known female who was named by others involved as having her cell phone thrown during the altercation was also interviewed.

The known woman told police the commotion initially started between Neiswonger and the victim as a verbal argument, then the victim’s boyfriend stepped in and shoved Neiswonger. She reported Kettering then stepped in.

The known woman also told police that the victim ripped her phone out of her hand and threw it on the floor. She stated she then ran after her phone and didn’t see much else. She stated the fight seemed to be defused, and the victim and her boyfriend then left. She also noted she heard Fischer’s comment about hitting the victim “to protect herself” and for throwing the cell phone.

Police File Charges Against Kettering, Fischer, and Neiswonger

Following interviews with four witnesses, Clarion Borough Police filed the charges against Killian Kettering through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 4.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Abbigail Elena Fischer, of Clarion, and 20-year-old Sydney Laine Neiswonger, of Clarion, were also charged with one summary count of harassment each in relation to the incident.

