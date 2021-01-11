Hi-Level History: Oh, Yes It’s Ladies Night, Oh, What a Night!

KOSSUTH, Pa. – Ladies’ night at Hi-Level dates clear back to 1979!

Do you know anyone in this photo from 1979? Or – how about those old, three-wheel golf carts?

For more on Hi-Level Golf Course and their history, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.