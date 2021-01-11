Jodi Lyn Fultz, 54, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, January 8, 2021, in the early evening.

Born August 21, 1966, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late James Morrison and the former Carol Taylor. In January 2017, she married Robert “Bob” Fultz; he survives her.

Jodi worked at Polk Center as a LPN, and then went on to be a Teacher’s Aide with the Child Development Center.

With a love of nature, Jodi could often be found spending time doing her favorite outdoor activities, such as farming, participating in 4-H in her younger years, and bird watching. Jodi had a big heart full of love for everything and everyone, especially for her grandchildren, whom she loved to just watch with a smile on her face.

In addition to her husband, Jodi will be forever remembered by her three sons, Codie Webster and his wife, Stephanie, and their four children, Tucker, Penelope, Hazel, and Jack, all of Seneca; Casey Webster and his daughter, Olivia, both of Rocky Grove; Colten Webster and his two children, Maverick and Maddix, all of Clarion; her step-son, Matt Fultz of Oil City; her step-father, Charlie Baker; her brother, James Morrison and his wife, Keely, of Franklin; her two sisters, Juli Morrison and her fiancé, Dave Motter, of Seneca, and Jami Hepler and her husband, Ted, of Oil City; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family, with Rev. Roy Gearhart, pastor of the Galloway United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Jodi will be laid to rest in Brandon Cemetery.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

