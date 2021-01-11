June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion Co. Veteran’s Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, January 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.

June was born in Moss Grove, Armstrong Co. on May 18, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Elsie J. Foster Painter.

She enjoyed the company of her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids and working word puzzles.

June was a homemaker and in her earlier years was employed at the Moyer Level Works in Parker and the Clarion Glass Plant. She was a longtime active member of the St. Petersburg United Methodist Church.

June was married to Howard E. Zerbe on October 31, 1948, in Lucinda. Mr. Zerbe preceded her in death on June 11, 1988.

Surviving are two daughters, Janet M. Koester and her husband, The Reverend Deacon Paul Koester, of Harrisburg and Judy K. Zerbe of St. Petersburg; two grandsons, Amos E. Bartley and his wife, Heather, of Wexford and Matthew R. Bartley and his wife, Cherlynn, of St. Petersburg; four great grandsons, Alex and Wyatt Bartley of Wexford and Dominic and Benjamin Bartley of St. Petersburg; a step granddaughter, Hannah Koester of Maryland, and by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by a grandson, B.J. Howard Zerbe; and her brothers and sisters. June was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Private visitation and a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dan Myers will be held at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove Street, St. Petersburg. Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions in June’s name may be made to Children’s Hospital by visiting www.givetochildrens.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.