Kevin Jon Gaddess, 60, of Oil City, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.

Born on May 22, 1960, he was the son to the late Robert L. and Helen R. Clark Gaddess.

Kevin was a 1978 Oil City High School Graduate.

He attended Oil City Community Alliance Church.

Kevin was the owner of Gaddess Sign Service, from September 1980 to August 1988. Kevin started working at K-Mart in March 1977 and worked his way through many phases of management until he retired in October 2016. In his retirement, he worked for the Cranberry Bus Company.

Kevin enjoyed camping and traveling with his family including his dogs, Monroe and Oilver. He went to the YMCA nightly to exercise and met many great people through his time there. He was a handy man, and could fix anything, especially cars. Cars were a passion of Kevin’s and every January he took his daughter, Sammie, to the Detroit Car Show. He also enjoyed exploring Pittsburgh and surrounding areas with his daughter, Sarah.

Kevin was a loving father and a role model to everyone he met. He never had an enemy and truly saw the good in everyone. Kevin lived out his faith in a silent but meaningful way.

On June 11, 1988, he married the former Jina J. Finch, and they have two beautiful daughters. They celebrated 32 years of marriage this year.

In addition to his wife, Jina, he is survived by their two daughters, Sarah E. Gaddess and her partner Chase M. Crosby of Pittsburgh, and Sammie J. Gaddess of Oil City.

He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Gaddess and wife Pat of MO; his mother-in-law, Darlene L. Finch of Franklin; a brother-in-law, Robert T. Finch and wife Tina, and their children Ashley, Alex, and Scott, all of Oil City; a sister-in-law, Karen Gaddess of NC; and nieces Stephanie Lambert and Nicole Gaddess.

In addition to his parents, Kevin is predeceased by a brother, William L. Gaddess, and his father-in-law, Robert J. Finch.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, at 4 pm at Galloway Church, 196 Seysler Road in Franklin with Pastor Roy Gearhart and Pastor Tim Connor co-officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required inside the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 or to the Oil City YMCA with “day camp” in the memo line.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

