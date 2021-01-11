Michele Rose Conforti, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday morning, January 8, 2021, at her home.

She was born on May 26, 1958, in Greensburg; a daughter of the late Michael Aleandri, Sr. and Edna Miller Aleandri.

Michele married the love of her life, Michael Anthony Conforti, on June 28, 1976, who survives. She worked in the filing maintenance department at Giant Eagle in Gibsonia for numerous years until she became a loving and devoted homemaker. Michele enjoyed reading, painting rocks, and going to the beach.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael of 44 years; a daughter, Elizabeth King and her husband, Branden, of Sugarcreek; a son, Anthony Conforti and his fiancé, Kasey, of Summit Township; and her grandchildren, Trinity King, Anthony Conforti, Jr., Layla Conforti, and Angelo Conforti, who is due in April. Michele is also survived by her siblings, Vicky Aleandri of Connecticut, Timothy Aleandri of North Carolina, and Toni Winter and her husband, Mark, of Greensburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Aleandri, Jr.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements. Per Michele’s request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

