Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in December at a building located on County Line Road in Washington Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on December 20, 2020, and 3:00 p.m. on December 29, 2020, at a property on County Line Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) arrived at the above described located and entered an unlocked garage/shed building.

A Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $400.00, and a two-horsepower electric motor, valued at $400.00, were stolen from the building.

The individual(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction by an unknown means.

The victim is a 75-year-old Tionesta man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.