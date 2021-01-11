 

Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Washington Township

Monday, January 11, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in December at a building located on County Line Road in Washington Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the burglary occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on December 20, 2020, and 3:00 p.m. on December 29, 2020, at a property on County Line Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) arrived at the above described located and entered an unlocked garage/shed building.

A Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $400.00, and a two-horsepower electric motor, valued at $400.00, were stolen from the building.

The individual(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction by an unknown means.

The victim is a 75-year-old Tionesta man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, January 10, 2021.


