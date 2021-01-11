Ruth (Phillips) (Smith) Bullers, 96, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born on April 4, 1924, to the late Daniel Ulysses and Norine (Barrickman) Phillips in Clairton, PA. Ruth attended and graduated from Clairton High School. She was a survivor to her late husbands William Henry Smith and Floyd Eugene Bullers.

Ruth worked at Hornes Department Store in Pittsburgh, PA, and the Pennsylvania Memorial Home in Brookville, PA. Her most important and favorite job was taking care of her family. She was a member of the Hazen United Methodist Church. Ruth was a very active member of the Brookville Seniors, she held many positions, including being president for several years. She was extremely social and loved spending time with her friends playing cards.

Ruth had a tremendous talent for needle point and won best of show at the Jefferson County Fair several times. Ruth was proud of the home remodel that she designed and enjoyed sharing it with family, extended family, and friends.

Ruth is survived by one daughter, Patricia DeMajistre; one son, Larry W. Smith; two stepdaughters, Molly Ann (Bob) Bullers, ans Nancy Bullers Martell; five grandchildren, Robert (Anne) DeMajistre, John Eric DeMajistre, Allison DeMajistre, Adam Smith, and Joshua Smith; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Ruth is preceded in death by sister, Regina Patch; and brother, Robert Phillips.

Interment will take place at the Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin, PA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.