State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Business Cited for False Alarms

Monday, January 11, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Identity Theft in Knox Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred around 1:35 p.m. on January 8 at a location along State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victims are a 76-year-old Lucinda woman and an 84-year-old Lucinda man.

The investigation is ongoing.

False Alarms/Dialing Devices

According to Clarion-based State Police, a business on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, is being cited for failing to control false alarms.

Clarion-based State Police say they responded to ten false alarms at the business within a 12-month period.


