State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Business Cited for False Alarms

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Identity Theft in Knox Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred around 1:35 p.m. on January 8 at a location along State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say the victims are a 76-year-old Lucinda woman and an 84-year-old Lucinda man.

The investigation is ongoing.

False Alarms/Dialing Devices

According to Clarion-based State Police, a business on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, is being cited for failing to control false alarms.

Clarion-based State Police say they responded to ten false alarms at the business within a 12-month period.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.