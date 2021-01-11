State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of indecent assault of a child.

According to police, the alleged incident, which involved a 12-year-old girl from Shippenville, occurred around 7:19 a.m. on December 16, 2020, at a location in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.