Joyce S. Lignelli, age 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

She was born on 12/14/26, in Kane, PA, the eldest child of Leigh Elliot and Molly (Lyons) Simpson. She grew up on a farm near Cook Forest.

Joyce graduated from Farmington High School, Leeper, PA, in 1944, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education/Library Science from Clarion State Teachers College in 1948.

It was here that she cultivated lifelong friendships, and met her future husband Frank “Ligg” Lignelli. She and Ligg eloped to Cumberland, MD, and were married on 11/21/49. In 1957, they made Clarion their permanent home, raised their children, and enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage. Joyce worked as a librarian for 26 years, retiring from Clarion Area School District in 1982.

After retirement, Joyce spent her time volunteering at Clarion Hospital, traveling with Ligg, and mastering many types of needlework including candle wicking, counted cross stitch, quilting, and knitting. She was an accomplished cook and baker, sharing her table and goodies with neighbors, family, and friends.

She enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles, and nurturing the many flowers in her garden. Joyce served as a past president of the Clarion Civic Club, and she treasured her membership with the Garden Club of Clarion County.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Ben; an infant sister, Josephine; and her husband, Ligg. Survivors include her daughter, Joy Lynne; her son, Frank Lee and his partner of 35 years, Jim, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, the family will schedule a celebration of life for a future date. Memorials may be made in Joyce’s honor to The Lignelli Family Scholarship Fund, Clarion University, 840 Wood Street, Clarion, PA, 16214, the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA, 16214, or the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania, 2835 E Carson Street, Suite 200, Pgh, PA 15203.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

