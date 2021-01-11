Woman Injured When School Bus Backs into Passenger Vehicle on Route 119

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was injured last week when a school bus backed into her vehicle on State Route 119.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, on State Route 119 just north of Juneau Road, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say 53-year-old Joshua C. Neidermyer, of Mahaffey, was operating a 2021 Bluebird International school bus on State Route 119 when he missed a stop.

According to police, Neidermyer then backed up the bus on the roadway, striking a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by 62-year-old Marylynn H. Lemmon, of Rochester Mills.

There were 18 juvenile passengers on the bus, ranging in age from five to 16 years old. No injuries were reported among the juvenile passengers.

Lemmon suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS. She was using a seat belt.

Neidermyer was not injured. He was using a seat belt.

According to the Punxsutawney Area School District Facebook page, the bus involved was a Punxsutawney Area School District bus.

Neidermyer was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

