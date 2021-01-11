Yvonne (Bonnie) Slaugenhaupt Dolby, age 93, passed away peacefully early in the morning of January 9, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion, PA.

She was born on October 2, 1927, to Ben and Stella Slaugenhaupt. She married her husband, Thomas Hill Dolby, who preceded her in death in 2003, on February 11, 1950.

Initially, Bonnie was employed by Clarion Area School District, once her family was all in school, as a cafeteria worker. This was followed by many years working for the Intermediate Unit serving as a paraprofessional working with developmentally challenged children. She loved those children, often having celebrations with them, their families, and the other staff members at her home.

Bonnie also loved her church. A long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, she sang in the choir, belonged to the Methodist Ladies’ Circle and proudly completed a needlepoint kneel-er which still remains in use at the alter.

She and Tom enjoyed spending time with friends, golfing, bowling, and playing cards.

Mostly Bonnie loved her family: Tom, her husband; her three daughters, Janet Johnson of Sigel, Linda Cole of Venus and Carol Kapp of Calabash, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Chris Clarke, Ben Johnson, Beth Casserly, Courtney Orie, Charlie Kapp, and Jessie Kapp will miss their Nana deeply. Bonnie is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 3 brothers and her son-in-law, Brad Johnson.

The family offers an extremely sincere thanks to the hospice care staff who so lovingly attended Bonnie these last months of her life.

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held at Goble’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Phipps Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

