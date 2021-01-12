A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

