Central Electric Cooperative Announces Forest County Board Member Vacancy

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) of Parker, Pa., is seeking Forest County members who are interested in serving on their board of directors, to fill a vacant Forest County director seat.

This vacancy exists due to the passing of long-time CEC board member Bette Walters. Mrs. Walters had been reelected in August 2019, and CEC’s Board of Directors have decided to appoint a replacement to fill her seat for the remainder of her four-year term.

Members of the CEC Board of Directors are expected to perform all functions of the position including attendance at regular monthly board meetings, special board meetings, and committee meetings as well as to serve in board offices, on committees, and as delegates to affiliated organizations.

The appointed individual will serve as the Forest County Director through August of 2023. If the individual is interested in continuing to serve, they will need to run for election in 2023.



Interested individuals must complete the paperwork associated with this process and return it to CEC by Feb. 26 to be considered. Following a review of submitted materials, a Nominating Committee will schedule interviews with selected candidates.

If you are a CEC member living in Forest County and are interested in filling this vacancy, please contact Renee Tritten at 800-521-0570 x2151 or visit www.central.coop for more information on board member eligibility and qualifications.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.