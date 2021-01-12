Clarion County Community Bank Makes $50K Contribution to Multi-Generational Community Park Project

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Blueprint Community on Wednesday received another donation toward the Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park project.

(Pictured, left to right: Eric Funk of the Blueprint committee; Milissa Bauer of the Children’s Scholarship Fund; Lara Bell of Clarion County Community Bank; Clarion County Community Bank CEO James Kifer; Casey O’Toole of Clarion County Community Bank; Tracy Becker of the Clarion County Chamber of Commerce; and Trisha Pezzuti of the Blueprint committee.)

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County Community Bank met with Blueprint members and project representatives at the site for the park, on Second Avenue, to make a $50,000.00 donation toward the project.

“As a community bank, we need to be aware of the needs of the communities we serve. Clarion County Community Bank is happy to be in the position to be able to help with this important project of Clarion County Adventures,” Clarion County Community Bank CEO James Kifer told exploreClarion.com.

“I am impressed by the work of various groups within the community that have worked together to make this project happen. We look forward to these groups continuing to work together to present additional projects in the future throughout all of our Clarion County communities.”

The Clarion Multi-Generational Community Park is a project to create a 2.5-acre ADA-accessible multi-generational park on a former heavy industrial storage equipment lot on Second Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Phase I of the project will include the engineering and architectural design work along with implementing the infrastructure for the park. Additional phases for the proposed park will include a splash pad/ice rink, sport courts, outdoor games, ADA-compliant restrooms and water fountains, as well as a walking and seating area. The park will also include Clarion’s first completely ADA compliant public playground.

RELATED:

Over $300,000 in State Funding Secured for Park, Scenic Overlook, Outdoor Learning Space

Blueprint Committee Gives Presentation on Community Park Project

Blueprint Committee Closes on Property for Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park

Clarion Borough Neighborhood Park Plans Unveiled

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.