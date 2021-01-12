Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef & Spinach Lo Mein

If you like a good stir-fry, this dish will definitely satisfy!

Ingredients

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce



1 tablespoon water2 teaspoons sesame oil2 garlic cloves, minced1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1 pound beef top round steak, thinly sliced6 ounces uncooked spaghetti4 teaspoons canola oil, divided1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained2 green onions, sliced1 package (10 ounces) fresh spinach, coarsely chopped1 red chili pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix the first six ingredients. Remove 1/4 cup mixture to a large bowl; add beef and toss to coat. Marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes.

-Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil. Add half of the beef mixture; stir-fry 1-2 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from pan. Repeat with an additional 1-1/2 teaspoons oil and remaining beef mixture.

-Stir-fry water chestnuts and green onions in remaining canola oil for 30 seconds. Stir in spinach and remaining hoisin mixture; cook until spinach is wilted. Return beef to pan; heat through.

-Drain spaghetti; add to beef mixture and toss to combine. Sprinkle with chili pepper.

