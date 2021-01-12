 

Doris A. Wolbert

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rJ6cEJF3MpSSj5MT (1)Doris A. Wolbert, 90, of Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, January 10, 2021, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born on June 1, 1930, in Marienville; daughter of the late Walter and Grace Alexander Blymiller.

Doris married Leon Wolbert, who preceded her in death on April 20, 1990.

She worked as a waitress at Sportsman’s Paradise in Crown for numerous years until her retirement.

Doris was of the Presbyterian faith.

She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, working on word-searches, and watching the Pittsburgh sports teams.

Doris is survived by her six sons, Kerry Wolbert of Marienville, Frank Wolbert and his wife, Deb, of Florida, Jerry Wolbert and his wife, Kristi, of Clarion, Dale Wolbert and his wife, Bobbie, of Shippenville, Dave Wolbert of South Carolina, and Dean Wolbert and his wife, Tiea, of Miola; her daughter, Beth Hart and her significant other, Dave Swanson, of Clarion; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Gene Wolbert and his wife, Shirley, of Washington, PA; a sister-in-law, Clair Hutchings and her husband, Cyrus, of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; a sister, Katy McCanna; and a daughter-in-law, Katie Newman Wolbert.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

All services will be private.

Interment will take place in the North Forest Cemetery in Marienville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


