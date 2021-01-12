Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna, 69, of Clarion and formerly of New Bethlehem and Butler, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 28, 1951 in Oil City Hospital, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Elizabeth Misak Dudash Kahle.

Ellen graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1969 and continued her education at the Kittanning School of Beauty. She worked at several beauty shops and owned and operated her own shop in New Bethlehem for 10 years. She last worked at The Hair Specialist in Butler, retiring in 2016, and was a volunteer at Butler Hospital.

Ellen lived life on her own terms. She was a loyal friend to her high school friends through the years.

She traveled to Thailand and England, loved horses, dogs and cats, and had them as pets throughout her life.

Ellen dearly loved her grandsons and enjoyed attending their sporting events. She also loved riding motorcycles, owning and driving a Cadillac, listening to Willie Nelson and going to concerts.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Melissa Bowersox Kline and Bobby Chestnut of New Bethlehem; two beloved grandsons: Curtis Bowser and Koltin Kline; Bobby’s daughter, Kloey Chestnut, and two sisters: Jeri Kahle Reddinger and her husband, Ken, of Summerville and Sandy Dudash Swartfager and her husband, Glenn, of New Bethlehem.

Ellen is also survived by two nephews and a niece: Ryan Reddinger, Mark Swartfager and Andrea McCormick; and her former husband, John Bowersox of New Bethlehem.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private family services will be held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem. Reverend Jimmy Swogger will officiate over the services.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

The family would like to thank Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the kindness and caring that was given to Ellen in the two years she was a resident.

Ellen’s love of animals inspired her to rescue several pets. The family suggests that memorial contributions be given in her name to Tri County Animal Rescue, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254

Online condolences may be sent to Ellen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

