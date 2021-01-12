 

Emlenton Woman Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Cranberry Township late last week.

According to police, around 11:47 a.m. on January 8, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Regina Drive at its intersection with Kimberly Lane.

Police say a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by 30-year-old John M. Kozakovsky, of Seneca, stopped at the stop sign in the eastbound lane of Kimberly Lane at its intersection with Regina Drive, then proceeded through the stop sign and struck a 2016 Subaru Forester, operated by 30-year-old Alexander Vargas, of Franklin.

Following the initial impact, Vargas’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise and struck a 2016 Subaru Impreza, operated by 73-year-old Shirley J. McCord, of Emlenton.

Kozakovsky’s vehicle stopped along the southern berm of the eastbound lane following the crash. Vargas stopped in the northbound lane of Regina Drive following the second impact, and McCord’s vehicle came to rest along the western berm of the southbound lane of Regina Drive.

All three drivers and two passengers in Vargas’s vehicle, identified as 58-year-old Mary A. Edinger, of Franklin, and 56-year-old Janet Vargas, of Franklin, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Kozakovsky was cited for a traffic violation.


