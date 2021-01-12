Former Clarion County Man Accused of Raping Four Children Enters Guilty Plea

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former Clarion County man who sexually assaulted four minors over a six-year period pleaded guilty in court recently.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Andy Ryan Powell, of Sykesville, and formerly of Clarion County, pleaded guilty to the following charges on January 6:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1 (32 counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2 (seven counts)



– Disseminate Explicit Sexual Material to Minor, Felony 3 (nine counts)

The following charges against Powell were withdrawn:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Incest of Minor – Complainant Under 13 Years, Felony 2

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Disseminate Explicit Sexual Material to Minor, Felony 3

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

Powell remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail with bail for this case set at $100,000.00 monetary.

A sentencing date for the case has not yet been scheduled.

The charges stem from an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse that reportedly occurred over a six-year period.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Euclid Avenue around 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, for a report of a sexual assault of a minor child.

The individuals who reported the incident told police that Andy Powell sexually assaulted a young girl and exposed his genitals to her. The individuals also stated that when they confronted Powell, he initially denied the allegations, but then he admitted to inappropriately touching three female juvenile victims, according to the complaint.

When police questioned Powell, he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the three female juvenile victims, ages 7, 10, and 13, as well as a 12-year-old male juvenile victim multiple times from 2014 to the present, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, during interviews, the victims reported the assaults occurred multiple times at several locations, including their home in Brookville, and Powell’s current home in Sykesville, as well as his previous home in Brookville.

One of the victims reported that on one occasion, Powell offered the victim and another one of the victims money for sex. One of the victims said that Powell showed him/her videos on YouTube of “a man and a woman touching each other in a bedroom,” the complaint states.

One of the victims indicated she never told anyone because she was “afraid she would end up a missing person like on T.V.” She said when Powell would get mad, she was “afraid he would do something to her,” according to the complaint.

Powell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.

According to court documents, Powell was also scheduled to enter a plea in a second related case on January 6. However, no plea was entered.

He faces the following charges in that case:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

