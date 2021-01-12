Karns City Area Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Karns City area man was arrested on child pornography charges on Monday.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Jeremy Matthew Morra, of Chicora, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, on the following charges:

– Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 3

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (four counts)



– Criminal Use of Communications Facility, Felony 3

He was released on non-monetary bail with pretrial supervision as a condition.

The charges stem from an investigation into a tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline.

According to a criminal complaint, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northwest Computer Crime Task Force received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on February 18, 2020, regarding a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that had been generated by Facebook. The tip was received by NCMEC on January 1, 2020.

The tip from Facebook related that a child pornography image was uploaded by an individual from a known IP address depicting a prepubescent female victim, between the approximate ages of seven to nine years old, totally nude, posing with her legs spread, displaying her genitals the complaint states.

Police then searched through publicly available records for the IP address and an associated phone number, which they found belonged to AT&T. An administrative subpoena was then sent to AT&T for the IP address and phone number. AT&T then provided police with the name and address of the known individual associated with the phone number and IP address.

On November 23, 2020, a search warrant was applied for and granted for a Chicora area home where Jeremy Morra resides. The warrant was then served on November 24, 2020, according to the complaint.

During the search, electronic items were seized from Morra’s bedroom, but Morra was at work at the time. Police then contacted Morra by phone, and he agreed to meet with them during his lunch break, the complaint indicates.

During the subsequent interview, Morra reportedly admitted to viewing child pornography on his electronic devices and provided police with his iPhone and the passcode for it, the complaint states.

He also reportedly admitted to using Google Drive to save some of his information, the complaint indicates.

A computer forensics exam was performed on the iPad seized during the search, and according to the complaint, during a preview of the divide, police located images, web history, search terms, and bookmarks of child pornography-related activity, including six images of child pornography in a collage style.

Police were also granted a search warrant for the iPhone, on which they reportedly located an additional image of child pornography, again in a collage style, made up of 16 individual images, the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on February 16, with Judge Stoughton presiding.

