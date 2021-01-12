Kathryn Ann Eakin “Kathie” Miller

Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller, of Hilton Head S.C. and Breckenridge, Co., died on December 29, 2020, a victim of the devastating pancreatic cancer.

Kathie was born in Franklin, Pa. on April 15, 1940 the daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Phinney) Eakin, and sister of Dr. James R. Eakin of Meredith, N.H., who predeceased her in 2014. She leaves her husband of 55 years, former Pa. Judge Gordon R. Miller and dear son, Christopher G. Miller, wife Blair Gawthrop Miller and grandchildren, Kelty Lynn and Alfred Pascal, all residents of Lakewood, CO. who she treasured, loved and adored.

Gordon and Kathie lived and worked in Meadville, PA for 40 years. Kathie was as a school nurse with the Conneaut School District for nearly 20 years at Linesville, a job she cherished every day. She earned an RN from Spencer School of Nursing in Meadville, PA, obtained a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from St. Joseph College in Maine and later a masters equivalency in education. She was also a certified early education teacher and taught at the Meadville Cooperative Preschool from 1971-81.

She was awarded an annual community leader award by the Meadville YWCA, was on several boards, served as President of the Meadville Garden Club, President of the Spencer Hospital Auxiliary, member of the Crawford Heritage Foundation, member of Christ Church Episcopal Vestry, a member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Breckenridge Co. and member of the first Meadville Market House Authority – the first woman selected by the late Yolanda Barco and appointed by the City when the Authority was formed to save and operate the historic Market House.

Kathie spent 23 summers as a nurse at the Tabor Academy Health Center in Marion, Ma.

Upon moving to Hilton Head for retirement, she volunteered at Volunteers in Medicine, Lowcountry Legal Volunteers Board of Trustees, Chaired an annual All Saints Episcopal Church Garden Tour, and was involved in many activities in the church. She belonged to the South Carolina Yacht Club. She became a board member of the Hilton Head Symphony League and was a certified pilates instructor. She and Gordon especially enjoyed many sailing competitions on Harbor 20 sail boats at the South Carolina Yacht Club. She was an accomplished pianist, studied the harp, sang in the Meadville Community Chorale, and gave much to the former Allegheny College summer music festival.

Kathie loved travel and the outdoors. Throughout her life she and her husband sought many adventures, several trips to Europe and Asia, biking in France and Germany, trips to Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, hiking and climbing in Ecuador, sailing in Greece, Croatia and the Caribbean. Her big interest was tennis and walking her three Westies, recently, RockStar.

In the summers and for a month in the winter, she skied, hiked biked, and enjoyed days kayaking in Colorado and Wyoming. Family, friends and good times were her world and she never had an unhappy day. “There is nothing I would change in my life, I just wish it would never end.” She did exactly what she wanted to do with grace and courage.

There will be no service due to Covid -19. The family will hold celebration in Hilton Head in April, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Island Funeral Home and Crematory .

