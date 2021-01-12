Marie I. DiDominic Green, 92, passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Born December 8, 1928, in Philadelphia, PA, Marie was the daughter of the late Jaquito DiDominic and Alesandra DeLucia. She married the late Theodore E. Green Sr. on July 15, 1947.

She lived most of her life in Rocky Grove, PA, where she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and baking. She worked as a baker at Riverside Grocery and Rocky Grove Elementary School.

Marie is survived by her two children, Carol A. O’Claire, and her husband, Richard, of Delaware, Ohio, and Theodore E. Green, Jr. and his fiancée, Louise A. Kelley, of Franklin; her brother, William DiDominic of California; her sister-in-law, Gladys M. Coxson of Franklin, and two half-sisters, Giovanna Barricelli and Carmella Piccirilo, both of Philadelphia, PA. She also has three surviving grandchildren, Richard O’Claire, II, of Westerville, OH, Darcy M. Green of Rocky Grove, and Daidre A. Green of Rocky Grove; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theodore E. Green in 2016; and by her siblings, Jennie Truit, Dominic DiDominic, Carmen DiDominic, Jack DiDominic, and Margaret Lopez.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A Funeral Liturgy for Marie will be held privately for the family, with Deacon Martin Aubel officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Marie will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

