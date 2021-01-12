Martha Jeanne (Johnston) Laughlin, 91, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Born March 4, 1929, in Sligo, Clarion County, Jeanne was a daughter of the late James A. and Marie (Burns) Johnston.

She married Charles A. Laughlin, Jr. on December 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 28, 1989.

She was a longtime active member of the Oakwood Presbyterian Church until its closure, where she served as an elder on the session. In addition to church activities, Jeanne contributed her time and talents to numerous community and school activities throughout the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and had many hobbies and interests, including a variety of needle arts, reading, drawing, and oil painting.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Laughlin; and a son, Barry Laughlin, both of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Brendan (Corrie) Laughlin of New Bethlehem and Amanda (Josh) Millis of DuBois; two great-grandchildren, Rhiannon and Bailey Laughlin; and one sister-in-law, Romaine McCauley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Laughlin; two brothers, Robert Johnston and Clifford Johnston; and three sisters, Lois Fillgrove, Leona Painter, and Patricia Klingensmith.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Janice Semeyn, Dr. Brandon Doverspike, Carol Brocious. Deanna Delp, and the staff of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor for their care and support.

There will be no visitation or services. Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County. Arrangements are under the direction of Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s name to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.