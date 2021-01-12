 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Peggy Ann Vistins

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thumbnail (1)Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, January 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born December 13, 1936, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Ruth (Richardson) Moon.

For most of her life, Peggy was a Cook for Washing Lunch and the 12th Street Diner. She was also once a Cashier for a Jamesway in New York.

Peggy loved to travel and throughout her life she went on many “bus trips” that took her to all sorts of places, like the Grand Canyon or to different casinos. When she was home, she also enjoyed tuning into her favorite TV programs and playing bingo.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Harry Uhl, of Lebanon, TN; her daughter, Colleen Sue Vistins of Oil City; her four grandchildren, Kevin Uhl, Stephanie Uhl, Austin Flowers, and Madison Ramos; her sister, Donna Taylor of Conneaut, OH; and her sister-in-law, Grace Moon of Oakfield, NY.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her three brothers, William, Richard, and Ellsworth Moon.

In keeping her wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral service for Peggy will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.