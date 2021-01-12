Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, January 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born December 13, 1936, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Ruth (Richardson) Moon.

For most of her life, Peggy was a Cook for Washing Lunch and the 12th Street Diner. She was also once a Cashier for a Jamesway in New York.

Peggy loved to travel and throughout her life she went on many “bus trips” that took her to all sorts of places, like the Grand Canyon or to different casinos. When she was home, she also enjoyed tuning into her favorite TV programs and playing bingo.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Harry Uhl, of Lebanon, TN; her daughter, Colleen Sue Vistins of Oil City; her four grandchildren, Kevin Uhl, Stephanie Uhl, Austin Flowers, and Madison Ramos; her sister, Donna Taylor of Conneaut, OH; and her sister-in-law, Grace Moon of Oakfield, NY.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her three brothers, William, Richard, and Ellsworth Moon.

In keeping her wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral service for Peggy will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

