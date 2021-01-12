R.K. “Bud” Reinhart, 90, of Valencia, PA, formerly Franklin, PA, went peacefully on January 8, 2021.

Born on February 27, 1930 in Sewickley, PA, son of the late Karsien and Tamina DeVries Kaput. Beloved husband of the late Susan I. Laird Reinhart.

A Korean War U.S. Air Force Veteran, Bud attended Geneva College and University of Pittsburgh and was a General Contractor for many years focusing on log homes and custom barns. He was a Cranberry Area School Director and delivered Meals on Wheels. Bud loved the outdoors, especially riding horses on his farm or fishing with his sons.

Survived by his son Joseph (Kim) Reinhart and their children, Katherine (Adam) Kokal, Emily (Cameron) Thornton, and Thomas Reinhart, and their great-grandson, Malcolm Kokal; son Robert (Im Sook) Reinhart; son Richard (Lisa Marie) Reinhart and their children Bridget and Shannon Reinhart; son James (Lisa Karen) Reinhart and their children Megan, Kayla, Kevin, and Michael Reinhart; son John “Jack” (Jill) Reinhart and their children Will, Maggie, and Allison Reinhart; and sister Dorothy Pfaff.

Also predeceased by one sister, the late Tamie Coulter.

There will be no visitation at this time but the family hopes to have a celebration of life at a later time.

Family suggests donations to Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346, www.venangocountyhumanesociety.org.

Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown, PA.

