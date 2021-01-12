Ruth M. Vasey, 93, a well-known highly respected St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at New Haven Court at Clearview following a brief illness.

Ruth was born in Jeanette on March 23, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Robert N. and Ella N. “Sue” Dean Milliren. Her family lived in Evans City and Grove City for a brief time and moved to St. Petersburg when Ruth was six years old.

She was a proud 1944 graduate of St. Petersburg High School and graduated at the top of her class.

Ruth married Charles R. “Chuck” Vasey at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester, VA on February 28, 1959. Chuck passed away on February 20, 2014.

Ruth had been employed as an executive secretary with Sterling Oil Co. in Emlenton. She was later employed at Quaker State Oil Refining Corporation in Oil City as the executive secretary to the assistant treasurer. She was also the manager of the retail credit card department. Ruth developed lifetime friendships with the ladies who worked for her at Quaker State, often and affectionately referring to them as “her girls.”

Ruth loved gardening and could often be found working in her yard and shopping at her favorite greenhouse, C & A Trees. She was a member and past president of the Garden Club of Clarion County, and a life member of both the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and the National Council of State Garden Clubs. She instilled the love of gardening to many friends and neighbors.

Ruth was a long time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg where she served as treasurer, deacon, and a member of church council for many years. She enjoyed decorating, planning, and gathering for social events at the church, in the town “Grove,” and planning and funding Christmas and Easter parties for local children at the St. Petersburg Fire Co. Social Hall.

Ruth was a long time friend and generous benefactor to the St. Petersburg Fire Co., as well as many other St. Petersburg causes and organizations. Because of Ruth’s overwhelming generosity, caring, and commitment to St. Petersburg, in 2015 borough council rededicated and renamed the town grove “The Chuck and Ruth Vasey Memorial Grove” in their honor.

Ruth was a member of the Clarion County Historical Society and was instrumental in the formation and preservation the St. Petersburg Historical Society and Museum and Vasey’s Garage Museum. She had been a member of the former St. Petersburg Civic Club, and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Parker City Chapter 60. Ruth loved traveling with her husband, her beloved sister and husband, Audrey and Wendell Francisco, Dr. Clinton Coulter, and other friends.

Ruth is survived by her nieces, Michael “Mickey” Toy of Michigan, Sue Moss Schruers, Kathy McDuffie, and Roberta Williamson, all of Florida; a nephew, Tom Milliren of Florida, several great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a special cousin, Ruth J. Priggs Iseman of California, whom Ruth spoke with each evening, as well as many good friends and neighbors who were like family to her, where she looked forward to having supper or celebrating a special occasion or holidays, especially Christmas.

Ruth loved her St. Petersburg neighbors and friends and always enjoyed a good laugh or teasing with them.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Audrey M. Francisco, who died on December 7, 2009; two brothers, Robert J. Milliren and William C. Milliren, and a niece, Ruth Milliren Noble.

A private visitation and prayer service officiated by the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, her church pastor, will be held at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg. Ruth will lie in repose overnight at her beloved St. Peter Church prior to burial beside her husband and sister in the St. Petersburg Cemetery. A public memorial service at St. Peter Lutheran Church will be announced this spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Fire Co., PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

