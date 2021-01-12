Say What?!: Samosa Sent to ‘Space’ by British Eatery Crash-Lands in France

BATH, England – A restaurant in Britain attempted to use weather balloons to send a samosa “to space,” but the food item ended up crash-landing in France.

Niraj Gadher, owner of the Chai Walla eatery in Bath, England, said he came up with the idea to send the samosa to space as a means of bringing some mirth to what has been a difficult time.

