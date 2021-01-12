Thomas J. Freeman, 64, of Oil City, PA, died on Saturday Jan. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness surrounded by his family and his priest.

Born June 2, 1956, in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas J. & Bette J. Tullio Freeman.

Tom was a graduate of Cathedral Prep. High School.

He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering.

On July 21, 1979, he married the former Susan Hamelly in St. Camillus Church in New Castle, PA., and she survives.

Tom started working for National Mine Service in Ashland, KY, later working for Ingersoll-Rand in Bristol, VA. He worked there for three years and then started working for Jeffrey Manufacturing in Columbus, OH, in their Mining Division where he stayed until 1998. Tom has worked since 1998 for Joy Mining/Komatsu as a Senior Electrical Engineer.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church and was the Scoutmaster of St. Stephen’s Troop 11 BSA.

Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus and had participated and made his Cursillo, was in a men’s prayer group and participated in the Divine Mercy Encounter. Before coming to Oil City, Tom had been a member of church choir and participated in prison ministry.

He enjoyed hiking, working with model trains, and metal detecting.

He was a history buff and enjoyed visiting historical sites.

Tom also enjoyed Astronomy but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Joshua Freeman & his wife Vivianne of Manchester, PA, and their children Thomas John, Sofia Maria, John Luke and Michael Carlos; Michael Freeman of Mt. Lebanon, PA; Zachary Freeman at home; and Benjamin Freeman and his daughter Miriam Rita of Wilson, NC. He is also survived by his siblings, Gayle Piotrowski of Columbus, OH; David Freeman & his wife Laura of Erie, PA; and Stacie Murzynski & her husband Dan of Erie, PA. As well as many nieces and nephews.

He had a quiet demeanor. He was always there for others, ready to help his friends and family. He had a caring heart, someone you could always rely on.

Friends will be received from 3-6P.M.Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer Masses said in his name, or a memorial in his memory may be made to Venango Catholic High School 1505 W. First St. Oil City, PA. 16301, French Creek Council BSA 1815 Robison Rd W. Erie, PA. 16509, Catholic Rural Ministry 7 Pulaski St. Oil City, PA. 16301 or to St. Elizabeth Center 311 Emerald St. Oil City, PA. 16301

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.