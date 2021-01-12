Area Maple Farm Gets Creative with Participation in Virtual Farm Show

COOPERSTOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Dennis Farms, an area family-owned maple farm, has gone virtual for the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania’s beloved annual Farm Show is being held virtually this year, leaving many farms hurting for the revenue they would normally generate by participating in the show in Harrisburg.

However, Kevin Dennis, the owner of Dennis Farms, came up with a way to bring some of his farm’s favorites to those who may be missing their presence at the show this year.

Dennis Farms has announced limited edition “2021 Pa. Farm Show Maple Favorites” assortment value packs are currently available for sale online only, at https://dennisfarms.com, through the month of January.

There are six variety packs that feature Dennis Farms’ most popular maple products from the annual Farm Show, at a discounted rate, with easy online shopping and direct shipping.

“The Pa. Farm Show is a time-honored tradition in Pennsylvania, for agriculture producers and the public to gather to celebrate agriculture, and amazing food,” Dennis said.

“There are certain foods people crave all year, and come to the Farm Show to get, and maple products are at the top of that list. Along with the famous potato doughnuts and milkshakes too, of course! While we’re heartbroken to miss talking with our customers face to face, we wanted to do something special for our fans who are also missing being there in person.”

The limited-edition Pa. Farm Show Maple value packs include assortments of the top four maple fan favorites of the Pa. Farm Show – maple syrup, maple candy, maple sugar, and maple cotton candy. The bundles are now available for purchase online at Dennis Farms website and are priced at 20% off usual Pa. Farm Show retail pricing.

“We wanted to offer a discount to our fans who we know are just as disappointed as we are, to make it easier and more affordable for people to celebrate an annual tradition from the comfort and safety of home,” Cindy Dennis, co-owner of Dennis Farms, said.

“We’re also one of few Pennsylvania maple producers that sells maple cotton candy online. It took us a while to perfect the packaging to be able to ship it, and we’re so glad we did!”

Founded in 1989, Dennis Farms is a family-owned, 100% pure maple producer located in rural Cooperstown, Pennsylvania. Their wide variety of maple products are uniquely crafted with all-natural, 100% pure maple from taps on a 120-acre wooded farm.

Dennis Farms is also a member of the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council, and its member association, the Northwest Maple Syrup Producers Association.

According to Kevin Dennis, e-commerce has been vital to helping Dennis Farms survive the ongoing financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year, but we are so grateful for the support of our customers. And at least our fans won’t have to wait in a long line for their maple treats this year,” he noted.

In addition to maple products, milkshakes and doughnuts are Pa. Farm Show fan favorites, and other agriculture producers are coming up with creative alternatives for their fans, too.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association announced their new “Milkshakes on the Moo-ve” Food Truck. The Pennsylvania Co-Operative of Potato Growers announced their powdered sugar doughnuts will be for sale at Giant and Karns Food stores starting January 8.

“This will be the first time since 2011 that we haven’t exhibited at the PA Farm Show,” said Kevin Dennis. “But that’s the thing about farmers, we’re creative and used to adapting quickly.”

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding echoed this sentiment in a Farm Show press release, stating: “For 105 years, there has been a Pennsylvania Farm Show, through good times and bad, through feast and famine, through war and peace — and now, a pandemic. If there was ever a year to celebrate agriculture and food, it’s this year.”

“We’ll miss meeting with our fellow maple producers in person this year, and we encourage everyone to visit the Pa. Farm Show’s virtual exhibits to support independent farmers and ag producers during a very challenging year for us all,” said Kevin Dennis.

The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show will take place from January 9-16, 2021. Attend the show virtually at https://www.farmshow.pa.gov.

