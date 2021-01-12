West Forest Teacher Receives PARSS Grant

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A West Forest High School teacher has received a state grant to help support local students.

(Pictured: Superintendent Amanda Hetrick presents the PARSS grant check to Mr. Alex.)

Luke Alex, a math teacher at West Forest High School, recently received a grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS).

The grant will support the purchase of new calculators to be used by students at West Forest.

