Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on January 13, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Oil City on September 5, 1971. He was the son of George and Virginia Murray of Oil City.

Chadd graduated from Oil City High School with the class of 1989 and the International Culinary Academy of Pittsburgh in 1992 at the top of his class.

He married the love of his life, Michelle (Ewing) on December 18, 1999; and since being together, they have been lifelong partners for 23 years. They recently celebrated 21 years of marriage.

Chadd began his career as a sous chef at Wanango Country Club. He later became the Executive Chef at Molly’s Mill in Titusville. Chadd later worked for Curtze Foods and, most recently, for US Foods as a Territory Manager.

Chadd had a passion for helping others and was known to dedicate his time to local restaurants and chefs to create dishes that would “wow” their customers. There wasn’t a customer he did not call “friend”. He had a passion for cooking and bringing joy to others with the food he served. He loved talking to his customers and often spent time on the phone with them on nights and weekends.

Chadd’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his children doing the things they loved. Chadd spent many hours in the winter on the pool deck watching Alayna swim and countless days in the bleachers watching her softball games. He loved spending time outdoors hunting with his boys. Chadd was especially proud to help coach Little League Baseball and “The Dugout” travel baseball team. Some of his proudest moments included watching his son Brayden’s baseball team play in various tournaments. He was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers, Penguins, and the Pirates, and enjoyed taking his family to the games.

Chadd is survived by his wife, Michelle and their children, Alayna, William and Brayden Murray, at home; his mother Virginia Murray of Oil City; a brother, Nathan Murray and wife Bridget of Oil City; his in-laws Joseph and Brenda Ewing of Lucinda; a special uncle and hunting buddy, Gerald Murray of Lake Lucy; a brother-in-law, Joe Ewing and wife Laura of Silver Springs, MD; and a lifelong friend, Brian Hodas of Cranberry. Chadd is also survived by three nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chadd was preceded in death by his father, George Murray of Oil City.

A visitation for friends and family will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street in Clarion, Friday, January 15 from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. A funeral service for the family will be held at 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to Clarion County Sportsman’s for Youth, P.O. Box 953, Knox, PA 16232 or Camo Cares, P.O. Box 972 Knox, PA 16252. To express online condolences, visit goblefh.net.

