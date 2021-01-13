A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

