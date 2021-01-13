 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pennsylvania; National Average Rising to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 12 23-31-31The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is nine cents higher this week at $2.605 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.605
Average price during the week of January 4, 2021: $2.518
Average price during the week of January 13, 2020: $2.898

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

$2.690      Altoona
$2.636      Beaver
$2.689      Bradford
$2.702      Brookville
$2.555      Butler
$2.558      Clarion
$2.637      DuBois
$2.672      Erie
$2.483      Greensburg
$2.686      Indiana
$2.563      Jeannette
$2.573      Kittanning
$2.421      Latrobe
$2.689      Meadville
$2.585      Mercer
$2.393      New Castle
$2.630      New Kensington
$2.655      Oil City
$2.623      Pittsburgh
$2.526      Sharon
$2.683      Uniontown
$2.699      Warren
$2.557      Washington

Trend Analysis:
At $2.31, the national gas price average is at its highest in 10 months. Pump prices have increased despite gas demand falling from 8.1 million b/d to 7.4 million b/d — the lowest level recorded since the end of May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report. Today’s average is six cents more than last week, 16 cents more than a month ago, but still cheaper than last year by 27 cents.

Rising prices can be attributed largely to tightening supply and rising crude oil prices, which are outweighing decreasing demand.

Last week, West Texas Intermediate pushed to its highest price point since before the pandemic, ending the week at $52.84 per barrel. Also, by EIA measurements, U.S. gasoline supply sits at 241 million barrels. While this is the healthiest measurement since August 2020, its about 10 million fewer than at the start of 2020. This year-over-year deficit, combined with lower refinery production rates and ongoing refinery maintenance, is also contributing to the rise at the pump.

If crude prices remain high and gasoline stocks remain low, Americans may see prices push higher this month, irrespective of demand. On the week, all state gas price averages are more expensive with nearly 30 state averages increasing by at least a nickel. Three states saw double-digit jumps: West Virginia (+17 cents), New Mexico (+11 cents) and Florida (+10 cents). With this week’s pump prices increasing, only one states has an average of less than $2/gallon: Mississippi ($1.99).

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.