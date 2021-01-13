AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pennsylvania; National Average Rising to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is nine cents higher this week at $2.605 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.605

Average price during the week of January 4, 2021: $2.518

Average price during the week of January 13, 2020: $2.898

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.690 Altoona

$2.636 Beaver

$2.689 Bradford

$2.702 Brookville

$2.555 Butler

$2.558 Clarion

$2.637 DuBois

$2.672 Erie

$2.483 Greensburg

$2.686 Indiana

$2.563 Jeannette

$2.573 Kittanning

$2.421 Latrobe

$2.689 Meadville

$2.585 Mercer

$2.393 New Castle

$2.630 New Kensington

$2.655 Oil City

$2.623 Pittsburgh

$2.526 Sharon

$2.683 Uniontown

$2.699 Warren

$2.557 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At $2.31, the national gas price average is at its highest in 10 months. Pump prices have increased despite gas demand falling from 8.1 million b/d to 7.4 million b/d — the lowest level recorded since the end of May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report. Today’s average is six cents more than last week, 16 cents more than a month ago, but still cheaper than last year by 27 cents.

Rising prices can be attributed largely to tightening supply and rising crude oil prices, which are outweighing decreasing demand.

Last week, West Texas Intermediate pushed to its highest price point since before the pandemic, ending the week at $52.84 per barrel. Also, by EIA measurements, U.S. gasoline supply sits at 241 million barrels. While this is the healthiest measurement since August 2020, its about 10 million fewer than at the start of 2020. This year-over-year deficit, combined with lower refinery production rates and ongoing refinery maintenance, is also contributing to the rise at the pump.

If crude prices remain high and gasoline stocks remain low, Americans may see prices push higher this month, irrespective of demand. On the week, all state gas price averages are more expensive with nearly 30 state averages increasing by at least a nickel. Three states saw double-digit jumps: West Virginia (+17 cents), New Mexico (+11 cents) and Florida (+10 cents). With this week’s pump prices increasing, only one states has an average of less than $2/gallon: Mississippi ($1.99).

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.