Anna E. Miller

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Anna-Miller (1)Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning January 12, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Anna was born on May 18, 1936, in Spartansburg, a daughter of the late Austin and Myrna Rogers. She was married to Joseph M. Miller on Aug. 7, 1954, in Centerville. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2009.

Anna was a graduate of the former Spartansburg High School.

Anna enjoyed sewing and gardening, especially her flower gardens.

She is survived by three grandchildren which includes Jennifer Hoben and husband William of Adel, Iowa; and several great grandchildren which includes John, Jacob, and Julia Hoben; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Brinkley of Siler City, NC; numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving neighbors and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sons, Wayne, Alan, Richard and Kenneth Miller; six brothers, Charles, Walter, Gerald, George, Harold and James Rogers; and four sisters, Gladys Bailey, Irene Hutchison, Evelyn and Isabelle Rogers.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA, 16354 on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM. Further visitation will be held on Friday from 10AM to 11AM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Marvin Hutchison, nephew and pastor of the North East Christian and Missionary Alliance Church officiating.

Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to the Marquette Hospice House 13465 N. Wayland Rd. Meadville, PA, 16335.


