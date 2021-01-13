Annual ‘Snowman in the Forest’ Event Canceled Due to COVID-19

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Vacation Bureau has made the decision to cancel this year’s “Snowman in the Forest” event.

The “Snowman in the Forest” event is normally held each year in mid-February and has included everything from sleigh rides, sledding, skating, and snowman building, to a Chinese auction, a “Happy Dog” contest, and a chili cook-off.

However, this year, the event will not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated mitigation restrictions.

“The DCNR has restricted any functions such as the Snowman in the Forest this winter due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” Cook Forest Vacation Bureau President Susie Irwin told exploreClarion.com.

“For this reason, we have canceled the event for this year, and hopefully will return with it next winter.”

For updates, check out the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.