Bernadette T. Greenawalt Lucas, 92, of Mayport, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 27, 1928, on the family farm in Mayport; daughter of the late Joseph I. and Gail M. Ferguson Reinsel.

Bernadette married Francis Greenawalt, who preceded her in death.

She then married Winfield Lucas, who also preceded her in death.

Bernadette worked at the Brookville Glove Factory, the Rollo Factory in Hawthorn, and lastly, the New Bethlehem Garment Factory, until her retirement.

She was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

Bernadette enjoyed working on puzzles and word-searches, reading books, and spending time with her family.

In her earlier years, she loved to plant flowers.

Bernadette is survived by her son, Frank Greenawalt of Mayport; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Lucas of Mayport; her granddaughter, Jennifer Moon and her husband, Amos, of Blairsville; two step sons, Donald Lucas and Richard Lucas, both of New York; a step daughter, Evelyn, also of New York; a sister, Dorothy Rice of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a step-son, David Lucas; three grandsons, Donald, Jonathon, and Jason Lucas; six brothers, William, George, Walter, Gene, Nicholas, and Clair; and a sister, Mary Reinsel Hepler.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Father Samuel Bungo, pastor of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. View the service via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Interment will follow in the Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Bernadette’s name to The Clarion Sunshine Project, PO Box 303, Clarion, PA 16214.

