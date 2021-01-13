Clarion County Park Hosts Testing, Continues Contract With Delta Development

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health is at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville daily until Saturday, January 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clarion County Commissioners announced the clinic at their Tuesday morning regular meeting. No appointments are necessary, and there is no cost for the clinic test.

Commissioner Ted Tharan announced that a COVID-19 facts and information meeting was held with Clarion County school districts, elected officials, and another meeting is planned for Monday.

Regarding vaccinations, Tharan said reports from the state are changing and the best source for current, accurate information is the Clarion Hospital website at https://www.clarionhospital.org or the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A $30,000.00 contract with Delta Development for consulting services was approved, effective January 11, 2021, until January 11, 2022. During the past year, Delta has unearthed many grant opportunities for the Clarion County Project and guidance and assistance in the preparation of grant requests. The fee will be paid in monthly installments.

HR Director Taylor Kriebel announced a five-year collective bargaining agreement between Clarion County and the United Mine Workers for the Clarion County Probation Officers was reached. Commissioners approved the agreement that calls for a variety of increases over the five-year period starting with a 2.5 percent increase in year one and ending with a 2.75 percent hike in year five.

“It is nice to get a five-year contract for the 11 employees,” said Tharan.

Long-time MH/DD/Transportation employee Mary Lutz announced her retirement effective May 3, 2021. Lutz will help train her replacement once they are selected. Commissioners approved of a resolution authorizing submittal and modification of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Grant rules that identifies Lutz as the qualified signature for grants. PennDOT was notified of her pending retirement and suggested the name changed after a new person took over for her.

In other personnel-related items:

• Corrections. Rate adjustment for Valarie Mayhew for completion of 720-hour probation period per UMWA. Pay Grade: UMWA. Pay Rate: $13.59. Effective Date: Jan. 1, 2021.

• Public Safety. Rate adjustment for Bobbi Wood for completion of certification. Pay Rate: $13.59. Effective Date: Jan. 3, 2021.

• Judge Seidle-Patton appointed Dawn B. Reed to the position of Clarion County Auditor effective Jan. 1.

• Purchase of five Xybix Ergonomic Workstations for Clarion County Department of Public Safety (911 Dispatchers). Cost: $86,963.50 (CoStars 035-114).

• Approved a contract with Equus Workforce Solutions to provide employment and training services to participants in the Work Experience Program (WEX) authorized by the Pennsylvania CareerLink® – Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act Program.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.