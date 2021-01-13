Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Barbecue Pork and Penne Skillet

Satisfy the whole family with this loaded skillet!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) penne pasta

1 cup chopped sweet red pepper



3/4 cup chopped onion1 tablespoon butter1 tablespoon olive oil3 garlic cloves, minced1 carton (16 ounces) refrigerated fully cooked barbecued shredded pork1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained1/2 cup beef broth1 teaspoon ground cumin1 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon salt1-1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese1/4 cup chopped green onions

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute red pepper and onion in butter and oil until tender. Add garlic; saute 1 minute longer. Stir in the pork, tomatoes, broth, cumin, pepper and salt; heat through.

-Drain pasta. Add pasta and cheese to pork mixture; stir until blended. Sprinkle with green onions.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled pasta mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Place in a shallow microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on high until heated through.

