Clarion Hospital Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death Since Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 13, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 1/12/2021: 10,872

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,192

Positives: 1,715

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 1/12/2021: 35,126

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 14,751

Positives: 2,198

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/13/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 14 patients. 1 suspected. 13 confirmed. 4 ICU.

DOH reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one additional death on 1/11/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 36 patients. 0 suspected. 36 confirmed. 9 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, BMH reported three additional deaths: one death on 1/11/2021 and two deaths on 1/12/2021.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

