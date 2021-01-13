FBI Pittsburgh Office Investigating Individuals in Western PA for Involvement in Riot at U.S. Capitol

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — FBI agents from the field office in Pittsburgh are currently investigating an unknown number of individuals from Western Pennsylvania over possible involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

(PHOTO: Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. AP Photo/Julio Cortez.)

According to WPXI News, while Special Agent In-Charge Mike Christman would not confirm how many people are currently under investigation, the agency is actively investigating individuals in Western Pennsylvania.

A news release from the FBI Pittsburgh field office on Tuesday also stated agents are continuing to investigate the the destruction and violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“We are working closely with our counterparts at the Washington Field Office, which is coordinating a national investigative effort,” the agency said the release.

The FBI is still accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol building and surrounding area. They also have agents and analysis sharing intelligence and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges.

According to the release, the Pittsburgh FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is comprised of FBI Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh Police Department, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Port Authority Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County Probation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, is helping to lead the way in these efforts.

The release also notes the FBI is continuing to investigate a report from last weekend indicating there may be protests in the Pittsburgh area leading up to Inauguration Day on January 20.

According to the release, agents from the Pittsburgh field office interviewed one “Pittsburgh based individual” cited in a report describing possible upcoming protests and violence in the area. However, investigators say there are no related threats in the region leading up to Inauguration Day.

