Featured Local Job: Clerical Office Support Person

Eden, Inc. in Knox is looking for a part-time clerical office support person.

Preferably with prior experience in a busy customer service and order entry environment (but not required).

A flexible work schedule can be accommodated.

The pay rate will be based upon experience.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox; Monday – Friday 6:30AM to 3:00PM.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.