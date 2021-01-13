Joyce L. Sargent, 80, of 12 Wabash Ave. Oil City, PA, died at 9:32 A.M. Monday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.

Born July 22, 1940, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. & Annamae Hutchinson Murphy.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

On Nov. 1, 1958, she was married to Carl J. Sargent in the Bethel United Methodist Church and he survives. They were married for 62 years.

A homemaker, Joyce enjoyed dancing in her younger years and going out to eat with her husband.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Robert L. Sargent of Oil City, and Carl E. Sargent of Norfolk, VA; and a son-in-law, Mark Rupp of Oil City; 5 grandchildren, Bryan Sargent, Shawna Sargent, Adam Rupp, Heather Rupp and Anthony Sargent and 10 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Rupp and brothers, John, William, Richard, and James Murphy and a sister, Mary Catherine Murphy.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M. Tuesday Jan. 19, in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 A.M.in the Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Julie Kolacz, presiding.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation.

The family would like to thank caregivers Lisa, Lena, Shawna, and Brooke.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Visitors are asked to wear a facemask and follow safety protocol.

