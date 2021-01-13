Karyn Montana Running for Republican Treasurer Nomination

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Knox resident Karyn Montana intends to run for Clarion County Treasurer in the May 2021 Republican primary election.

Montana brings 30 years of accounting background as well as four and half years working as the Chief Deputy Treasurer with her. She is currently the acting Clarion County Treasurer.

These qualifications give her unique experience as a candidate for this position.

“As Treasurer, I will keep an open-door policy to best serve the residents of Clarion County, even during this terrible pandemic,” she said. “The health and safety of everyone who comes to the office are of the utmost importance. Due to COVID-19, access to the county buildings has been limited, and I have implemented a few changes to safely accommodate anyone who needs the services of the Treasurer’s office.”

Montana said she is working on streamlining the antlerless application process in the hopes that there will be a quicker turnaround on the processing so that the licenses can be mailed back faster.

“Last year we sent all the doe licenses out at once in September, but this year we plan to send them back every two weeks after they are processed. We hope that this will give hunters a better idea of when to expect their licenses in the mail and will make them much easier to track if necessary,” said Montana.

Montana was born and raised in Clarion County and is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School. She then began working in accounting at Clarion Bathware in Marble. In 1998, she left to work for New Era (now Champion Homes) in Strattanville in the accounting department where she worked for 17 years before being hired as the Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2016.

“Working all of those years in the accounting field was integral in preparing me for what I considered my dream job as Deputy Treasurer,” Montana said.

“Tom (the previous Treasurer) and I were both new to the office when we started, so we had much to learn but we worked hard to make sure the office ran efficiently, and we were able to streamline things, so it did just that. Our great working relationship and hard work are what made my transition from Deputy to Acting Treasurer a very smooth process.”

“I am very happy to be the Acting Treasurer and am grateful to have the opportunity to run for the position,” said Montana. “My main focus as Treasurer is and always will be to serve the residents of Clarion County and ensure that their tax dollars are protected.”

Karyn said she has been endorsed by Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, Prothonotary Jeff Himes, Sheriff Rex Munsee, Rep. Donna Oberlander, DA Drew Welsh, and Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

Karyn lives in Knox with her son Logan and husband Brad, a welder at Miller Fabrication Solutions.

